  'Login with Amazon' service launched, one sign in for websites, games and app

Amazon has announced a Facebook-style single login for websites, games and applications. Called "Login with Amazon", it allows you to sign into other services using your Amazon password, just like Facebook's one-click login system.

“Login with Amazon enables app developers and website owners to leverage Amazon’s trusted sign-in solution, allowing them to focus on providing a great experience for their customers,” said Michael Carr, Amazon vice-president, eCommerce Services.

“Amazon customers now have a hassle-free way to quickly and securely sign-in to apps, games and websites, without having to remember yet another password.”

The idea is that the lack of need to sign up to other websites, using Amazon passwords instead, should lead to a higher order rate and fewer people clicking away when confronted with a registration process.

Zappos and Woot, both Amazon-owned subsidiaries, have started implementing the system. According to Amazon, around 40 per cent of customers opted to sign in with an Amazon account.

Amazon has made it as easy as possible for developers to include the Amazon login service in their sites. It costs nothing to do and without getting too geeky, operates on the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

No information yet on who else is adopting Amazon logins, but expect to see them appearing soon enough.