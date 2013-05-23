Amazon Android Appstore now accessible through browsers in UK

Amazon has finally expanded its online Android Appstore to countries outside the US. Previously, UK customers could purchase apps only through their Kindle Fire tablets or Android mobile devices, now they can buy them on Amazon.co.uk and have them ready for download on their handsets and tablets when it is convenient.

The service has been available on Amazon.com for a while, but has been rolled out to almost 200 extra countries worldwide. An extra 170 countries will gain access through their respective in-browser Amazon portal from 13 June.

To celebrate the launch in the UK, the extremely popular Fruit Ninja has returned as a Free App of the Day, with similarly gratis versions of Cut The Rope: Experiments and Tetris soon to follow. There are also limited price drops on apps from leading brands, such as Sega and Ubisoft.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the reach of our global app distribution to nearly 200 countries. We think our customers will love the app selection we have to offer and also find features such as Free App of the Day and personalised recommendations very helpful as they discover and explore new apps and games," said Mike George, vice-president of apps and games at Amazon.

"By further expanding the distribution of apps to millions of customers around the world we are continuing to make it easy for customers to enjoy their Amazon apps Kindle Fire and any Android device."

You can access the Appstore on Amazon.co.uk now.