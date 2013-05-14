  Amazon releases Cloud Player for PC to access your purchased music

In an effort to continue bolstering its cloud services, Amazon on Monday released Cloud Player for PC, allowing you to stream music you've purchased from the online music giant right to your desktop. This takes a step away from Cloud Player's traditional web view, giving an easier way to play music if you find yourself engrossed in Amazon's ecosystem.

Amazon says that any song, album, or playlists that has been added to your account can be accessible from the desktop app. The company also goes a step further by offering an offline mode, which can even automatically download MP3s or transfer any new tracks in your library to the cloud. Amazon is giving users 5GB of storage and offers larger amounts for the power users at cost.

As for the app's features specifically, Amazon has sorted content into song, album, and playlist tiers. Amazon brags that "Cloud Player for PC is fast. It’ll get you from launch to play in seconds."

Like Spotify, it will scan your computer for tracks elsewhere and add them to your library. Additionally, you can auto export your Amazon MP3 purchases to iTunes and Windows Media Player right from the application.

The Cloud Player for PC app is available for Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP users, in the form of a 31.9MB download. Amazon says a Mac version of the software is on its way.