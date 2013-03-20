  Amazon working to launch music streaming service to take on Spotify?

Digital retailer Amazon is in talks with record labels to launch a new music service based on subscriptions, according to The Verge citing sources.

The news of a supposed Spotify competitor from Amazon comes after Apple and Google were said to launch similar last month. Details of Amazon's solution are still scant according to the report, though Amazon is said to be expanding on its cloud music storage and Cloud Player offerings that are currently available.

The race for Amazon, Apple, and Google seems to boil down to getting record companies to jump on-board with a streaming plan. Past reports have indicated that Apple is being stubborn with record companies. As for Google, it may be having more luck, as it wants to use YouTube for the streaming service. Of course, YouTube already has several partnerships in place for music videos.

As Amazon continues to expand its dominance in the online retail sector, it makes sense for the company to enter the music streaming space. It already has an Appstore offering Android applications and a music store/storage offering for its line of Kindle tablets and for devices accessing through the web. No word on when Amazon will launch its streaming service.

Perhaps the company would use its Prime membership as a basis for subscription.