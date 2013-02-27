Amazon Cloud Player app optimised for iPad

Amazon has announced that the Amazon Cloud Player app is now optimised for the iPad and iPad mini, bringing more playback options to your Apple tablet.

The app will let you access music you have stored on Amazon's cloud service, either tracks you've uploaded, or those bought from AmazonMP3.

Amazon Cloud Player went live in the UK in September 2012 after launch in the US. The app for iPhone and iPod touch was made available in summer 2012, providing an alternative to Apple's native iTunes offering.

Amazon Cloud Player will automatically store any tracks you buy from AmazonMP3, giving you the option to stream your music or download it for offline playback.

It will store unlimited tracks purchased from Amazon, however Cloud Player will only let you store up to 250 if you choose to upload your own. If you choose to move more into Amazon's online storage vault, you'll be prompted to upgrade to the premium version, giving you storage for 250,000 tracks, but costing £21.99 a year.

"Our goal is to make Cloud Player the most widely compatible cloud playback solution available, giving our customers the ability to buy their music once and enjoy it everywhere," said Steve Boom, VP of digital music for Amazon.

Steve Bernstein, director, EU Digital for Amazon, added: "With Amazon Cloud Player for iPad, we’re excited to bring our UK customers another great way to access their music when and where they want it."

READ:Apple iCloud vs Google vs Amazon Cloud Drive vs Dropbox vs Microsoft SkyDrive

One service that's missing from Amazon's offering in the UK, however, is Amazon's AutoRip feature.

You can download the Amazon Cloud Player app for iPad (or iPhone or iPod touch) on iTunes.