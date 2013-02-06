  1. Home
Amazon compares Kindle Fire HD and iPad screen in TV commercial

There's nothing like an old-fashion war between two companies over their competing products. It certainly happens in the mobile space -- Samsung and Apple come to mind -- but a new ad reminds us there's another company in the mix. 

Amazon has launched a new advertising campaign pitting its 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet against the 10-inch iPad. In the ad, Amazon isn't shy to mention that the iPad has a great screen, but goes on to say the Kindle Fire HD does as well. Amazon isn't going to leave the competition without a backhanded comment, though. 

The kicker is where Amazon compares the $499 pricing of the iPad to the cheaper $299 pricing of the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD. "You may not be able to tell a difference, but your wallet definitely can."

Amazon has been aggressively targeting the group of customers new to the tablet space, looking for a cheaper solution, and that's definitely where this ad is aimed. 

To compare specs of the tablets, the iPad has a 264 pixel per inch display, while the Kindle Fire HD has 254. Amazon doesn't think you'll notice a difference. 

Reviews have remarked on the crispness of HD's display, but the sluggishness and limitations of the Amazon Fire OS has been noted time-and-time again. 

This isn't the first time Amazon has put itself up against Apple. In its October earnings release, Amazon compared the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD and iPad mini, saying the HD has 193 per cent more pixels.

Which do you think is better?

