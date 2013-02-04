  1. Home
One day offer on Kindle: £59 and it's yours

Still haven't got an eBook reader yet and were thinking of doing so? Today - 4 February - would be a good day to consider buying a fifth-generation Kindle as Amazon.co.uk is offering it with a £10 discount, meaning it'll set you back a very reasonable £59.

The basic Kindle is very light, at 170g, has a 6-inch E Ink display, and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity for downloading books, etc. It is non-fussy, with no touchscreen or Paperwhite properties, but can hold up to 1,400 books. Battery life is claimed to be up to one month.

Read: Kindle 6-inch (2012) review

When coupled with an Amazon Prime account, you can also borrow books using the Kindle Owners Lending Library, which has more than  200,000 books to download. It allows you to load your Kindle with one of those titles at a time and there is no time limit on when you must finish with it - save for when your Prime membership runs out, of course.

Amazon in the US is also holding a one-day Kindle sale, but on the Fire HD 8.9. Americans can get the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 Wi-Fi model for $269 ($30 off) or the 4G LTE variant for $449 ($50 off).

If you're expecting a welcome surprise during your Valentine's meal ladies - finger-sized perhaps - think again. The box brought out may be slightly larger than you hoped for.

