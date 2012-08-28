  Amazon Cloud Drive now available in the UK

Amazon Cloud Drive has arrived in the UK, providing consumers with yet another way of storing and backing up their files.

The Amazon Cloud Drive App is available to download to any desktop computer and comes with 5GB of free storage, which equates to around 2,000 photos.

Should you need a bit more space for all your digital content, Amazon will provide 20GB of storage for £6 a year, while £320 a year will provide a whopping 1TB, with plenty of other options in between.

As well as photos, other digital files such as videos and documents can also be backed up and stored on Amazon Cloud Drive.

Though Amazon Cloud Drive has been available in the US for over a year, it’s the first time the service has been made available in the UK.

It sees Amazon take on the likes of Dropbox, Google Drive, Apple’s iCloud and Microsoft’s SkyDrive as each vies to provide online storage space to the consumer.

Which cloud storage service do you use? Tell us why in the comments below....