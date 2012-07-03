UK hotel replaces leather bound Bibles with Amazon Kindles

Hotel Indigo in Newcastle has replaced its traditional Bible books with Kindle equivalents in every one of its 148 guest rooms. Each reader contains a pre-loaded digital edition of the "good book".

In addition, guests who practise other religions can download versions of their own scriptures to the eBook readers in their rooms for free - as long as the book in question costs no more than £5.

Guests can also download other books to the Kindles, with the fee added to their hotel bill. And, with Amazon offering plenty of free titles, this could be a great way to ensure that you always have something to read while on your travels.

At present, the scheme is on trial in the Newcastle branch of the hotel chain until 16 July, after which the decision will be made on whether to carry on or even expand the idea to other Hotel Indigos around the world.

"In the 18th century, Newcastle was one of the largest print centres in Britain and we’re in Grainger Town, close to the Literary and Philosophical Society," said Adam Munday, the hotel’s general manager.

"We wanted to reflect this literary history in a very contemporary way, so are offering guests the use of cutting-edge Kindles pre-loaded with The Bible, instead of the more traditional hardcopy Gideon’s Bible that they would expect to find in a hotel."

