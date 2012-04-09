  Could the next Kindle feature a front-lit display?

Amazon’s next-generation Kindle could feature a front-lit display, tackling one of the common complaints that ebook readers can't be read in the dark.

Technology blog TechCrunch claims to have seen a prototype version of the device and, despite only being in the early stages of development, said the reading experience has improved from previous models.

Sporting a “blue white glow”, the front-lit display is said to have made text sharper, putting less strain on users' eyes when reading in dim conditions.

Furthermore, it is rumoured that the new Kindle, complete with front-lit display, could be with us before the end of 2012.

But it might not all be good news.

If the inclusion of a front-lit display does indeed prove to be true, there are concerns that a bigger battery would be needed to power it, not to mention the additional hardware. This in turn will have a knock-on effect on the size and shape of the device.

So Amazon’s new Kindle could boast a more versatile display, but at the same time lose the size zero form and battery life credentials that form a large part of its appeal.

Of course, we'll bring you all the details when anything official emerges.

Would you welcome a front-lit display to the new Kindle? Let us know in the comments below