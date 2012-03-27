  Harry Potter hits Kindle at last

JK Rowling has finally made available digital editions of all seven books in her best-selling Harry Potter series. Available in both EPUB and MOBI file formats, it is the first time the collection can be bought and downloaded (legally, at least) to Amazon Kindle and other eBook readers.

Priced from £4.99 for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (yep, that's what it was called in the UK, in case you're one of our American chums) up to £6.99 for the lengthier tomes, including the final chapter Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the books can either be bought through Amazon or from Rowling's own website Pottermore - needed if you own a reader not of the Kindle persuasion.

They are available in both UK and US English.

"For years our customers have loved reading Harry Potter books in print, and have made them the best-selling print book series on Amazon.com," said Russ Grandinetti, vice-president of Kindle Content.

"We’re excited that Harry Potter fans worldwide are now able to read J.K. Rowling’s fantastic books on their Kindles and free Kindle reading apps."

Rumours that the series will be bolstered by another edition, Harry Potter and the Never-ending Cash Cow, are without foundation.

