  Barnes & Noble responds to Amazon with Nook iPad app update

Just as Amazon revealed that it will be offering its iPad app Kindle users access to newspapers and magazines, rival Barnes & Noble has done the same with an announcement that periodical access for its iPad Nook app will come "in the coming days".

The app gives users access to 175 magazines and newspapers although, like the updated Kindle app, Nook has also refused to toe the line with Apple's in-app subscription guidelines. It has removed the Nook store link from the app, and is now offering purchases from the browser at www.nooknewsstand.com.

An update to the Nook for Kids iPad app also sees iPad users, or users' kids that should be, get access to the Nook kids collection - over 550 digital picture books from the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Cars, Curious George and Barbie.

"Millions of iOS device owners have downloaded our free Nook apps, and with our upcoming Nook for iPad update our customers will have access to one of the largest digital collections of interactive magazines and top newspapers through a highly advanced, seamless reading experience," said Jamie Iannone, president of Digital Products, Barnes & Noble.

"Customers tell us they appreciate the flexibility of reading their favorite digital newspapers, magazines, books, kids’ books and more from Barnes & Noble on their iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices, and we are pleased to offer these new innovations and free reading apps to them."

The Nook app is free, and in the App Store now. The latest version went live on 25 July - but there's no mention of the periodical access yet.