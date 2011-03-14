  Amazon scores exclusive Einstein Kindle collection

Still looking for a reason to jump on board the Kindle bandwagon? Well, how's about this - Amazon has just announced that it has reached a deal to bring seven exclusive digital books by Albert Einstein to its ebook reading platform.

The books, from publisher Open Road, contain new photographs and extra bibliographical information from the boffins at the Hebrew University Einstein Archives.

"As part of our mission to bring iconic books to E, we are proud to digitally publish the authorized ebooks of a selection of Albert Einstein's most important writings," said Jane Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Open Road Integrated Media.

"In partnership with Philosophical Library and Hebrew University, we have curated fascinating material about Einstein's life that will both attract new readers and appeal to diehard fans. We are excited to be kicking off the launch of these classic titles with Amazon today, for what would be Einstein's 132nd birthday."

The seven digital books are: Essays in Humanism, Essays in Science, Letters on Wave Mechanics: Correspondence with H. A. Lorentz, Max Planck, and Erwin Schrödinger, Letters to Solovine: 1906-1955, Out of My Later Years: The Scientist, Philosopher, and Man Portrayed Through His Own Words, The Theory of Relativity and Other Essays, and The World As I See It.

"Albert Einstein is one of our most important thinkers," said Russ Grandinetti, vice president of Kindle Content. "These books cover everything from the Theory of Relativity to Einstein's own letters chronicling his thoughts on life. We're excited to make these books available for Kindle device owners and app users, and think readers will enjoy them."

The books are available now and are priced £4.75 - £9.19 each.