  Amazon details Christmas shopping figures

Amazon has released some details into why it had such a bumper month in the run up to Christmas.

According to Amazon, orders for over 2.3 million items were received on Amazon.co.uk on its busiest day in the run up to Christmas (Monday 6th December) this year – a rate of around 27 items ordered per second.

At its peak, Amazon’s UK fulfilment centres shipped over 1.6 million units in one 24-hour period, which represents about 856 tonnes of goods and means that on average a delivery truck was leaving an Amazon distribution centre once every 3 minutes and 23 seconds.

The main reason for such success, is the company had a bucket of big movies to sell on Blu-ray and DVD, but also because of its new Kindle.

The “Kindle[s] (3G + Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi only) were the biggest selling products of Christmas 2010 on Amazon.co.uk.” says the online retailer without going into actually how many they sold. “The big movies of 2010 – ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Eclipse’ – all featured in the top ten along with bestselling video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’, bestselling book ‘Jamie’s 30-Minute Meals’ and bestselling album ‘Progress’ by Take That.

“This was the first Christmas that Kindle and Kindle 3G have been available from Amazon.co.uk and the demand has been exceptional,” said Brian McBride, Managing Director of Amazon.co.uk Ltd. “We expect to see many people visiting the Kindle Store over the days that follow Christmas to take advantage of the massive selection of low-price Kindle Books available.”

The Amazon.co.uk Christmas 2010 bestsellers in full (1st November to 17th December 2010)

1. Kindle (3G + Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi only) (Electronics)

2. Toy Story 3 (DVD)

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops (Video games)

4. Progress – Take That (Music)

5. Inception (DVD)

6. Jamie’s 30-Minute Meals – Jamie Oliver (Books)

7. Now That’s What I Call Music! 77 (Music)

8. Eclipse (DVD)

9. Downton Abbey Series 1 (DVD)

10. Just Dance 2 (Wii) (Video games)

The bestsellers in the Amazon.co.uk Toys & Games Store at Christmas 2010 included word game ‘Bananagrams’ at number one, closely followed by ‘VTech Kidizoom Digital Cameras’ and ‘BrainBox All Around the World Educational Card Game’ in second and third respectively. ‘Harry Potter Hogwarts Lego’ was fourth, but with none of them in the overall top 10, it seems parents aren’t yet willing to trust buying the most important presents for under the tree to Amazon just yet.

