Amazon UK now enables you to gift Kindle books - the ideal last-minute present

Amazon UK has announced that you can now gift someone a Kindle ebook, and that you don't even have to worry if that person has a Kindle or not.

That's because you can read your Kindle ebook on any of the free apps, whether that be on iOS, Android, Windows or Mac.

It's the ideal present for the person you've so far failed to buy for! Just go to Amazon.co.uk and choose the ‘Buy for others’ option when on the detail page for a Kindle eBook.

A redemption link will be sent to the email address of the person receiving the eBook, or you can choose to share the redemption link themselves - ideal if you want to text it to them at midnight on Christmas Day when you're on the way home from the pub/using your phone in the middle of midnight mass.

Hundreds of eBooks are currently on offer from 99p in the 12 Days of Kindle promotion beginning today, including bestsellers such as Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman, Close to Home by Cara Hunter, Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman and The Man I Think I Know by Mike Gayle.

In addition, top-rated non-fiction eBooks are on offer from 99p throughout December as part of Amazon’s Kindle Monthly Deals.

Amazon US customers have previously had the ability to gift a Kindle book.