  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Adobe app news

Adobe releases Lightroom 2.1 and Camera Raw 5.1 updates

|
  Adobe releases Lightroom 2.1 and Camera Raw 5.1 updates
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Adobe has released updates for its Photoshop Lightroom software and the Photoshop Camera Raw plug-in.

The releases, 2.1 and 5.1 respectively, provide added raw file support for 15 digital cameras including the Nikon D90, Nikon D700, Canon EOS 50D and Canon EOS 1000D.

The Lightroom 2.1 update also includes improvements to Photoshop integration, Web module stability for Microsoft Windows Vista 64-bit OS, performance with 64-bit Mac OS X 10.5, and Keyword migration from Lightroom.

In addition, Adobe has also released a new set of camera profiles available on Adobe Labs. The update includes added support for the Leica M8, Canon EOS 50D, Canon G9, Nikon D90 and Pentax models.

Both updates are free upgrades to existing users of Lightroom 2 and Photoshop CS4. To download them, head over to the Adobe website, where you'll also be able to find details of full pricing if you do not already own the software.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  5. How to video chat with Instagram
  1. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  2. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  3. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
Comments