  Adobe releases Lightroom 2.1 and Camera Raw 5.1 updates

Adobe has released updates for its Photoshop Lightroom software and the Photoshop Camera Raw plug-in.

The releases, 2.1 and 5.1 respectively, provide added raw file support for 15 digital cameras including the Nikon D90, Nikon D700, Canon EOS 50D and Canon EOS 1000D.

The Lightroom 2.1 update also includes improvements to Photoshop integration, Web module stability for Microsoft Windows Vista 64-bit OS, performance with 64-bit Mac OS X 10.5, and Keyword migration from Lightroom.

In addition, Adobe has also released a new set of camera profiles available on Adobe Labs. The update includes added support for the Leica M8, Canon EOS 50D, Canon G9, Nikon D90 and Pentax models.

Both updates are free upgrades to existing users of Lightroom 2 and Photoshop CS4. To download them, head over to the Adobe website, where you'll also be able to find details of full pricing if you do not already own the software.