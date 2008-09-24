  Adobe Photoshop CS4 and Photoshop CS4 Extended announced

Adobe has launched Photoshop CS4 and Photoshop CS4 Extended.

The company has said the new version will offer "extended imaging possibilities and offer faster, more flexible ways to accomplish core tasks."

New features added to CS4 include content-aware scaling, which enables users to size and scale images with the drag of a mouse, and the auto-align and auto-blend modes that generate composites based on extended depth of field and 360 degree panoramas. There's also the the Canvas Rotation tool, which enables you to rotate and work on an image from any angle.

Photoshop CS4 has updated its graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware for smooth panning and zooming when editing, making it easier to edit at high magnification while still maintaining clarity. It also now features a new unified application frame, tab-based interface to keep your working area looking a little less cluttered than previously.

As for Photoshop CS4 Extended, it of course has all the new tweaks and additions from CS4, but also includes the ability to manipulate 3D imagery easier than before. You can now paint directly on 3D models and surfaces, merge 2D files onto 3D images and animate 3D objects.

The 3D engine has been rebuilt from the ground for faster performance, and allowing the editing of properties like light and the ability to create more realistic renderings. In addition, the core motion graphics editing has been improved with more efficient single