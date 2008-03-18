  Adobe pulls Photoshop update

Anyone who installed an Adobe update for Photoshop launched just four days ago should get rid of it.

This is the advice being given by the photo-editing software developer after a number of "unacceptable" bugs started affecting customers.

Problems with the update to the image management package, Adobe Lightroom, is affecting both PCs and Macs.

The bugs are a time stamp error, a problem with the way files are converted to the DNG (Digital Negative) format, and an error with converting Olympus camera jpegs into other formats.

"The Lightroom 1.4 update for Mac and Windows has been temporarily removed from the Adobe.com site," wrote Lightroom product manager Tom Hogarty in a blog post. "Those Lightroom users who have installed Lightroom version 1.4 should uninstall the update and install Lightroom 1.3.1 [the prior version]."

He added that Adobe did not know about the bugs prior to release and that his team was "extremely sorry".

"In our eagerness to get new camera support into customers' hands as promptly as possible, we let some bugs slip past our testing that were frankly unacceptable.

"Compared to other Adobe applications, we've taken a much more aggressive approach to releasing frequent new versions with new features, but it's clear we need to take a hard look at our release process to make sure that this aggressive approach doesn't sacrifice quality."

There's now no scheduled release date for the update.