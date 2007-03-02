  Adobe planning online Photoshop

Adobe is planning to release an online hosted version of its Photoshop image editing software within six months according to Cnet in the US.

According to the technology news site, the company's chief executive, Bruce Chizen, said the new online service is part of a larger move to introduce ad-supported online services to complement its existing products and broaden the company reach into the consumer market.

The move is expected to be in response to Google's growing range of applications including its Picasa photo editing and album application.

It is expected that any offering would work in a similar way to the company's Adobe Remix, a web-based video-editing tool it offers through the PhotoBucket media-sharing site.

Company's like Adobe and Microsoft have both been caught out by Google's ability to offer online services much quicker than the company's traditional boxed-off-the-shelve offering.