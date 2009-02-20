  1. Home
iRex announces support for Adobe Reader Mobile 9

  iRex announces support for Adobe Reader Mobile 9
iRex Technologies has announced that it has reached agreement with Adobe to license the Reader Mobile 9 SDK, providing support for the PDF and EPUB file formats plus support for Adobe's content protection technology which it will offer on its iRex DR1000 series.

From the next quarter the DR1000 will offer reflowable PDF technology allowing text to adapt automatically to the screen size.

"Offering the Adobe PDF and EPUB with Adobe Content Server compatibility in conjunction with the iRex Digital Reader 1000 signals a real step forward for the professional who expects not just eBooks, but all their documents to be read with equal ease on their digital reader", said Hans Brons, CEO of iRex Technologies.

"Co-operating with Adobe has enabled us to cater fully for professionals who want to make use of the richness of the Adobe solutions across all types of documents and also for the publishing industry".

