  Adobe and Nokia announce $10m Open Screen Project fund

At Mobile World Congress, Adobe and Nokia have announced a $10 million Open Screen Project fund aimed at helping developers create applications and services for mobile, desktop and consumer electronics devices using the Adobe Flash platform.

Announced back in May 2008, the Open Screen Project is an industry-wide initiative of over 20 companies that hope to create a "consistent" experience for web browsing and standalone applications.

We brought you the news earlier that Palm has announced it is to join the project and will embed Flash into the webOS operating system of its new Palm Pre smartphone.

"The Open Screen Project fund encourages the use of Adobe tools and existing developer skills to create exciting and unique Flash applications for millions of Nokia devices", said Tero Ojanpera, executive vice president, Nokia.

"With more than 300 million Flash enabled Nokia devices in market, we will support these developers through the Forum Nokia developer community while providing a more targeted distribution channel to consumers with Nokia's Ovi Store".

For more information and details on how to apply, developers and companies can visit www.openscreenproject.org.