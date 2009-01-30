Adobe announces 100 million AIR installations
Adobe has announced that Adobe AIR and Adobe Flash Player 10 software are being installed in "record" numbers by consumers and companies around the world.
Less than a year after its initial release Adobe says there have been more than 100 million installations of Adobe AIR.
When considering this sky-high stat, it should be noted that although AIR is available as a separate download, it is also bundled with Adobe's Acrobat Reader, something that will no doubt boost the adoption figures.
In addition, Adobe says its Flash Player 10 was installed on more than 55% of computers worldwide in just the first 2 months of its release, and is expected to go over 80% in Q2 of 2009.
Adobe AIR and Adobe Flash Player 10 are available for Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems as free downloads in 15 languages.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments