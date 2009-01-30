  Adobe announces 100 million AIR installations

Adobe has announced that Adobe AIR and Adobe Flash Player 10 software are being installed in "record" numbers by consumers and companies around the world.

Less than a year after its initial release Adobe says there have been more than 100 million installations of Adobe AIR.

When considering this sky-high stat, it should be noted that although AIR is available as a separate download, it is also bundled with Adobe's Acrobat Reader, something that will no doubt boost the adoption figures.

In addition, Adobe says its Flash Player 10 was installed on more than 55% of computers worldwide in just the first 2 months of its release, and is expected to go over 80% in Q2 of 2009.

Adobe AIR and Adobe Flash Player 10 are available for Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems as free downloads in 15 languages.