  Adobe Acrobat.com launches into beta

Adobe has announced Acrobat.com, a suite of services available as public beta for free sign up, that is the company's "cloud computing" solution.

Claiming to put communication, productivity, and collaboration tools right within a web browser, Adobe says Acrobat.com lets

individuals to truly work collaboratively on electronic documents.

Acrobat.com is a set of online services - file sharing and storage, PDF converter, online word processor, and web conferencing - that uses PDF, Adobe Flash and Adobe AIR technologies to deliver office productivity tools.

The hosted services in Acrobat.com include Adobe Buzzword, a web-based word processor that can be used to co-author and share documents and Adobe ConnectNow, a personal web conferencing service that includes desktop sharing, video and voice conferencing and integrated chat.

There's also centralised online file sharing with access controls, online PDF conversion for up to five documents, and support for high quality, web-embeddable documents and developer APIs for real-time collaboration, file sharing and conversion.

Also accessible through the just announced Adobe Acrobat 9 software, Adobe claims to give users access to a "personal workspace in the clouds" that is available from virtually anywhere for working with others online.

Acrobat 9 users can work with Acrobat.com as a central location for sharing forms and collecting forms data, conducting shared reviews, and co-navigating a PDF document with colleagues.

Acrobat.com is available for free sign up now, while Acrobat 9 Pro Extended, Acrobat 9 Pro and Acrobat 9 Standard for Microsoft Windows, and Acrobat 9 Pro for Mac OS X, are expected to be available by July 2008 in English, French, German, and Japanese language versions.