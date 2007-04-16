  Adobe Creative Suite 3 shipping

Adobe has announced that it has started shipping its Creative Suite 3 package in the UK.

From today creatives around the country will be able to buy the company's Creative Suite 3 Design Premium and Standard editions and Adobe Creative Suite 3 Web Premium and Standard editions.

Also available for purchase today are new versions of the following stand alone Adobe creative applications: Adobe Photoshop CS3, Adobe Photoshop CS3 Extended, Adobe InDesign CS3, Adobe Illustrator CS3, Adobe Flash CS3 Professional, Adobe Dreamweaver CS3, Adobe Fireworks CS3, and Adobe Contribute CS3.

These new Adobe CS3 applications and Adobe Creative Suite 3 editions are available as Universal applications for both PowerPC and Intel-based Macs and support both Microsoft Windows XP and Windows Vista.

However customers hoping for the £2000 Master Collection will have to wait until later in the year.

You can read our review of both the Design Premium and Web Premium packages via the links below.