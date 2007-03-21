Adobe sales slump as customers wait for CS3
Adobe today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 2, 2007 showing sales had slumped in the first quarter compared to 2006 as customers wait for its latest version of its Creative Suite package due to be announced at the end of the month.
Adobe who has yet to offer a Vista compatible software package, or one that has been optimised for Apple’s Intel Macs posted revenues of $649.4 million, compared to $655.5 million reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2006 and $682.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2006. Adobe’s first quarter revenue target range was $640 to $670 million.
“Q1 was a solid quarter for Adobe, as we came in at the high end of our earnings target range and were within our targeted range for revenue”, said Bruce Chizen, chief executive officer of Adobe. “As Adobe prepares for the biggest product launch in our history, we are excited about our opportunities and bullish about our prospects for another year of strong performance.”
For the second quarter of fiscal 2007, Adobe announced it is targeting revenue of $700 million to $740 million on the back of CS3 becoming available and strong sales off the back of the software launch.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments