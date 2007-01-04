  1. Home
  Apps
  App news
  Adobe app news

Adobe to release Production Studio for Intel-based Macs

Adobe has announced that its next release of the Production Studio suite of software will be available for both Windows and Intel-based Macs.

Production Studio is Adobe's video post-production suite, which encompasses Premier Pro, Encore DVD, Photoshop, Illustrator, Dynamic Link, and Soundbooth, which replaces Audition.

Adobe has been releasing only Windows version of the suite since 2003, but the Intel-based Macs mean that creating the code for the new version is faster and easier.

The company will demonstrate the upgrade to the suite at Macworld in San Francisco next week.

"Our customers wanted all the components in Adobe Production Studio to be available on both the Macintosh and Windows platforms", said John Loiacono, senior vice president of Creative Solutions Business Unit at Adobe.

“We listened and believe that an innovative new cross-platform video suite, anchored by powerhouse releases of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects, will really shake up the industry."

