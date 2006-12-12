  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Adobe app news

Adobe rumoured to be releasing Photoshop CS3 beta this week

|
  Adobe rumoured to be releasing Photoshop CS3 beta this week
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Think Secret, the repository of early Apple-related rumours, is citing suources that say Adobe is very close to releasing a beta of Photoshop CS3 – so close, it may even be happening this week.

Both PC and Mac users will be able to download the beta, and Mac users will be able to try out the software for the first time based on the universal binary.

However, details of the promised beta release are a bit sketchy. The release isn't really a public beta, but will only be available for registered owners of Photoshop CS2. Those with a valid serial number will be able to download the standard, but not premium version of the beta.

Adobe's planned release of two, presumably differently-priced, versions of the applications were reported in August 2005, but details on the differing feature set are not yet available.

The Think Secret sources also say that Adobe has disabled Open GL-based image zooming from the beta, and as this is one of the features that makes Photoshop feel so fast on the Intel-based systems, it's not clear why Adobe would hamper it.

It's rumoured that that particular feature may not be available in the final release either.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  4. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  5. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  1. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  2. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  3. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  4. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  5. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
Comments