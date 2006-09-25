Adobe releases Lightroom beta 4.0

Adobe has released a fourth Beta version of its Lightroom RAW workflow software, and has added Photoshop to the title to reinforce the idea that it is part of the Photoshop family of software.



This latest release is the result of feedback from over 3400 users who have posted comments and criticism in the Lightroom forums. Over 325,000 people have downloaded the software during the beta period.



Beta 4.0 adds improvements like a new precision white balance selection option, and a more streamlined and elegant user interface, with changes to the way tools are displayed and greater customization. A new tone curve adjustments translates to powerful image correction capabilities, that lets users visually obtain proper adjustments.



Enhancements in the Develop and Library modules yield the option to convert files to Adobe Digital Negative Format, or DNG after importing, although over 125 native raw file formats are support, with preliminary support added for the latest DSLRs, the Canon 400D and the Nikon D80.



Unlike Photoshop, the Lightroom beta is a universal binary app that can be used on both PowerPCs and Intel-based Macs; a Windows version is also available. To download the software, visit Adobe Labs.