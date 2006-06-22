Adobe and Google strike a deal to market Shockwave Player and Google Toolbar

Adobe and Google have teamed up to integrate two of their freeware products in a marketing push.

Adobe has agreed to distribute the Google Toolbar with its free Shockwave Player; it is to be an optional download when Shockwave Player is installed.

The agreement is part of a long term rollout whereby the Google Toolbar will be offered as part of other Adobe product installations in the future.

According to the companies, hundreds of thousands of Shockwave Players are downloaded every day, with 55% of internet-enabled desktops already using Shockwave Player.

The Google Toolbar is a free download that adds a Google search box to a web browser, and offers instant suggestions when you're typing in the box, as well as checking spelling and blocking pop-ups.

"Our customers will benefit from the power and convenience of the Google Toolbar, and the popularity and reach of Adobe technology gives Google even broader exposure to a growing base of consumers", said Shantanu Narayen, president and chief operating officer at Adobe.