Adobe announce Photoshop Elements v4 for Mac
Adobe has announced that it is going up against Apple and its iPhoto software with the announcement of a Mac version of its Photo Elements software package.
“Photoshop Elements for Mac delivers the features photo enthusiasts need to make their pictures stand out from the crowd”, said Deborah Whitman, vice president of product management for Digital Imaging at Adobe.
“The Magic Extractor is an example of the power consumers have to seamlessly extract one image out of a photo and easily drag and drop it into another photo, so it looks like it has always been there.”
Adobe Photoshop Elements 4.0 for Macintosh is an all-in-one photo editing and creation solution for Macintosh users and the Mac version will include new tools such as Magic Selection Brush, Skin Tone Adjustment, Magic Extractor and Auto Red Eye Removal.
Like iPhoto, the software will include integrated Adobe Photoshop Services to allow users to order Kodak prints and hardbound photo books. A variety of printing options allow users to create contact sheets and customise picture package layouts for creative sharing.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 4.0 for Mac (Mac OS X 10.3 or 10.4) will cost £69.
