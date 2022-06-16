A free web version of Photoshop is coming for everyone to use

(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has reportedly started testing a free version of Photoshop that you can access from a web browser.

According to The Verge, the software company plans to announce the free service as a tool for everyone, in a bid to get more users. It's currently testing this free version in Canada. Apparently, users can access Photoshop on the web through a free Adobe account. Adobe calls it a "freemium" offering, but it plans to paywall some features to paying subscribers.

Never fear, there will be enough "core function" tools available to user at no cost. "We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product", Adobe pitched to the media.

Any Photoshop subscriber can log in and start a new document straight from the web. But now, by being free to all web users, Photoshop is even more accessible. But Adobe hasn't officially said when this freemium web version will launch.

A web version of Photoshop was first launched last October. It's a simple interface that lets you do basic manipulation, including layers. It's also added more editing tools over the past few months, including the refine edge, curves, and the dodge and burn tools. But it is still scaled back, offering only a subset of features.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.