(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has launched Creative Cloud Express: a free mobile app and web platform that brings many of the best tools from the company's Creative Cloud apps and Acrobat PDF in 'lite' form.

Creative Cloud Express replaces what was Adobe Spark, becoming the new one-stop shop for users on mobile, tablet and desktop, thanks to a template-driven approach for ease of use in creating visual content.

It will be available for free, but there's also a paid version at £/$9.99 a month, with additional content in libraries and access to more complex templates. If you already pay for any of Adobe's premium Creative Cloud plans then CC Express will be included.

Creative Cloud Express is available through Apple Store, Google Play and Microsoft Store, ensuring access across all platforms - whether you're an Android tablet user, Chromebook aficionado, or focused on iOS or iPadOS.

Creative Cloud Express is aimed at non-professionals who don't need deep-dive tools to bring their vision to life. It's for those who want to make web pages, flyers, posters, social media snippets, and so forth.

Adobe Stock is integrated into CC Express, too, meaning free access to one million images and assets. If you have the pay-for version that increases to a massive 175 million, helping you expand that creative vision.

You can access Adobe Creative Cloud Express right now. So if you've been looking for a free-to-use creative tool then this is one great place to start.

