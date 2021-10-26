(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has introduced new versions of Photoshop and Illustrator, built specifically for the web.

That means, if you subscribe to Creative Cloud, you'll be able to access both programs in your web browser. You can edit your documents hosted in the cloud without having to download them or open up Adobe's desktop apps. There is just one caveat: Don't expect fully featured versions of Photoshop or Illustrator. These are very slimmed-down versions, allowing you to use basic edit tools like the eraser, spot healing brush, and selection lasso.

You'll also be able to use layers and leave annotations and comments. But if you want to do heavy-editing, you'll need to open the app. The idea is, with Photoshop and Illustrator on the web, it'll be easier for you to share files with others and still do small adjustments on the fly from anywhere.

Again, you’ll have to be a Creative Cloud subscriber to use Photoshop and Illustrator on the web. In the US, the Creative Cloud All Apps plan costs $52.99 a month and provides access to 20 Adobe apps, including Photoshop and Illustrator. Separately, those two apps cost $20.99 a month each.

Photoshop on the web is available as a beta now for all Creative Cloud subscribers to test. Illustrator on the web is also launching, but it's an invite-only beta. Adobe has started accepting signups to the Illustrator beta here.