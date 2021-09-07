These Photoshoppers have hilariously reimagined famous partners

(Pocket-lint) - Another classic Photoshop competition from Design Crowd sees entrants reimagining famous partnerships with amusing results.

Known as Swapping Partners, this competition has famous fictional teams and movie partners being separated from their usual buddy and teamed up with someone else instead. The results are often amusing and certainly have us imaging what it would be like if it happened for real.

We've collected some of our favourites, but be sure to check out the galleries on Design Crowd to get a taste of the best of the rest.

The Lone Ranger and Boy Wonder

The winner of the fourth Swapping Partners content was crafted by Mandrak and shows the classically popular masked law man, the Lone Ranger being repaired with Robin instead of Tonto.

We're not sure the Boy Wonder would be as good at tracking their prey, but at least his masked appearance matches that of his new partner.

Flavor Flav and Oliver Hardy

Oliver Hardy, the legend of the silent film era from 1927 to 1955 has seemingly ditched his good buddy Stan Laurel in favour of Flavor Flav.

We're not sure the American rapper would have been as popular on the silent move scene, but he certainly has the larger-than-life personality to be entertaining.

Batman and Grommit

Although the Joker might not have been Batman's partner, it's certainly hilarious to imagine what might happen if he was the Caped Crusader's arch-nemesis.

Easily defeated with just a nice bit of cheese.

Sherlock Powers

Fictional detective Sherlock Holmes has had his trusty sidekick and serious business partner Dr Watson swapped with the swanky Austin Powers.

We'd imagine this film would be more frolics than usual but certainly worth a watch.

Mario and Mickey

Mickey Mouse is his usual cheery self and is utterly pleased to be teaming up with Mario. The Italian plumber doesn't seem best pleased about losing Luigi though.

Wall-E and Baby Groot

Imagine the inane conversations these two would have. Neither capable of communicating in the usual fashion, they'd certainly have an interesting time together.

Miss Piggy and The Beast

We'd imagine the Beast would get more than he bargained for by having Miss Piggy in his life. She's quite the handful.

The muppet is certainly an amusing replacement for Belle though and we'd imagine this Jim Henson/Walt Disney crossover would be entertaining watching.

Pluto and Shaggy Rogers

Ruh-roh--RAGGY!!! Scooby Doo, the amateur Great Dane detective has been replaced by another famous cartoon pooch in the form of Pluto - Mickey Mouse's pet dog.

He's a pretty interesting fit to the gang though, as he's pretty smart, also doesn't speak English and is just as easily frightened as Scooby Doo.

Chris Tucker and Owen Wilson

This one is not just a partner swap, but also a film cross over. With Chris Tucker from Rush Hour fame and Owen Wilson from Shanghai Knights being teamed up.

Poor Jackie Chan has seemingly been ditched altogether. We're not sure where the Shanghai element comes in here, but we are sure that Wilson and Tucker would make for a hilarious pairing.

Lady and the... Gromit

Gromit makes a second appearance this time slurping spaghetti with Lady from Lady and the Tramp.

Perhaps one of the most well-known animated scenes of all time, the romantic pups might have had a very different relationship if Grommit was the star. We hope there's enough cheese on the meal for his liking.

Oscar and Nemo

This crossover sees Oscar from Shark Tale being teamed up with Nemo. Both films have a heavy shark presence, so it makes a lot of sense.

Will Smith would certainly bring an amusing extra dose of charisma to Finding Nemo as well.

The X-Files

Imagine X-Files but with David Duchovny's Mulder being replaced by a much more serious looking Clint Eastwood.

We're not sure he'd be as open to the truth being out there.

This summer they ain't getting on no plane

Back to Rush Hour again, except this time Jackie Chan has been swapped out for Mr.T.

Just remember, he's not getting on a damned plane fool.

Asterix, Obelix and Odie

It seems a lot of the people involved in this competition have a thing for swapping out beloved dogs from various teams and partnerships.

Here Obelix's loveable pup Dogmatix has been replaced with Garfield's dopey four-legged pal Odie. Somehow he's a perfect fit, but we wonder how useful he'd be in the fight against the Romans.

Will Smith and Wallace

We've not seen a cartoon/real-world movie for a long time. Although Martin Lawrence and Will Smith make a good team, we'd still love to see Wallace partnering up instead. The slap stick comedy would certain ensue.

Monster University only with Minions

Mike Wazowski has gone missing from Monsters University and has been replaced by Minions instead. We have to admit Minions would be an amusing fit in the Monster's universe.

The Supernatural Files

Sadly after running for 15 years, the much-loved Sci-Fi series Supernatural came to an end with season 15.

Perhaps this spin-offr with Jared Padalecki and David Duchonvey might fill the void that the show left behind though.