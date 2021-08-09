These Photoshop artists have turned pets into delicious foodstuffs

(Pocket-lint) - We love the work of skilled Photoshoppers and the Design Crowd competitions include some really talented works from people all over the world.

In one competition, aptly named "Pet Food" entrants were challenged to create hilarious animal-food crossbreed. The results are sometimes delicious. mostly always comical and surprisingly good too.

Snake sausage

Not the sort of sausage you'd want on your plate surely, but snake sausage is certainly an amusing idea. Though we bet it tastes like chicken.

Snail and Ensaymada

A weird and wonderful combination of sugary treats and slimy snail. This Photoshopper has created a combination of snail and Ensaymada. We wonder what people that like to eat snails would think of this.

Pomegranate deer

This deer is now sweeter in more than one way thanks to the addition of pomegranate fruit under its fur.

Red Pandanut

Sadly the red panda is currently on the endangered species list with less than 10,000 of them in the wild. They're also continuing to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and inbreeding depression.

Perhaps if the humble red panda had skin as strong as coconuts they might be able to survive more effectively.

Hippopumpernickel

We'd imagine that being half made of bread wouldn't be terribly useful when you spend most of your time living in water. This hippo would get pretty soggy but we like the job the editor did with the imagery.

Miwi fruit

Furry, squash, cute and juicy. This vision of a Kiwi fruit mouse breed is actually fairly believable and pulled off hilariously too.

Carrot Goldfish

This goldfish carrot combination looks like it's grown a plant-based propellor system. Perfect for moving around swiftly in its tiny bowl.

Fishcat

Cats love fish don't they? Delicious little flappy things that they are. But this cat is not too sure it approves of Fishcat.

A weird and wonderful looking creature that's both fur and scales. As able to climbed the trees as it is to take a dip in the sea without a fuss.

Seal soup

Sadly this might well be believable too. We wouldn't be surprised to hear that people were eating soup made with seals somewhere in the world.

That said, we'd imagine it doesn't contain a live seal that looks a bit glum about it.

Sausage Dachsund

This list wouldn't be complete without a Dachsund turned into a sausage now would it?

This little pup certainly doesn't look best pleased about it though.

Clown fish salmon

You have to take a close look at this one to appreciate the attention to detail. Here the Photoshop artist has merged Clownfish with a look that resembles a salmon fillet.

Frog soup

This soup already looked pretty swampy, now it's even less appealing with the addition of a bug-eyed from. Would you still want to chow down?

Crab cakes

You've heard of crab cakes, but have you ever seen on wandering about the streets? You have now. Complete with birthday candles for nighttime vision.

Pea birds

The saying goes "...like two peas in a pod" usually meaning people are so similar they're just like identical peas in their housing.

That rings true too for these tiny chicks nestled away in their pod.

Candy cane snake

Another creature you wouldn't want to find on your plate or in this case - in your sweet stash.

The candy cane snake somehow makes this snake look even more threatening than normal.