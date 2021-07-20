Adobe brings native support for Apple Silicon to Premiere Pro

(Pocket-lint) - After a period in beta, Adobe has released a final version of Premiere Pro for Apple Silicon (M1) based Macs as well as a new Speech to text feature.

Speech to Text supports for 13 languages and you can easily correct or edit the text once it's transcripted. Speech to Text automatically creates captions on the Timeline. Adobe says that Speech to Text once again uses its own Adobe Sensei AI technology.

Adobe says there's a clear productivity improvement in being able to add text for captions via speech (providing you don't have the captions sent to you from elsewhere).

The latest release follows on from Adobe's teaser last month that Adobe's Creative Cloud apps run up to 80 percent faster on Apple M1 chips vs the equivalent Intel processor (in other words, not the higher-end Intel chips we've seen inside many pro-level Macs).

The figure for Premiere Pro is 77 percent better, with 50 percent better launch times.

Adobe says that received M1 support in April and May, respectively. And M1 support for . After Effects integration features within Premiere Pro, such as Dynamic Link and Motion Graphics templates, have already been optimized for M1-powered Macs.

Photoshop, Premiere Rush and Audition arealready native for Apple M1, as is Lightroom which has supported M1-based Macssince December. Rival Serif's Affinity apps wereupdated in November.

Adobe After Effects for Apple Silicon will enter public Beta later this year.

The speed tests were undertaken using the 13-inch MacBook Pro, presumably because it's the only Apple model available with both Intel and Apple chips.

Both configurations have 16GB RAM and 2TB SSDs and pitched the Apple M1 versus the 10th generation Intel Core i5. Intel has since released improved 11th generation Core chips for laptops since then.

