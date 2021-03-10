Adobe updates its Creative Cloud video apps with new features

(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud video apps with a slew of new features. The new features come on the same day that Adobe has announced Photoshop will now run natively on Apple M1-based Macs.

The apps have been rolled over to a 2021 version and include a new captions workflow in Premiere Pro that enables speedier adding of captions as well as customising them. You can now also copy complete racks of audio effects between tracks.

In After Effects, there are various new features for efficiency not least a public beta of multi-frame rendering. Adobe says this will give users up to 300% faster rendering when exporting compositions with multicore CPUs. Adobe says it's looking for public feedback on the feature.

There's also a streamlined Render Queue to simplify exploring.

Premiere Rush on both desktop and mobile gets 24 new colour pre-sets while a faster Warp Stabilizer in Premiere Pro and After Effects is also available. Adobe says this should give users around a 4x speed gain for reducing camera shake in 4K Ultra HD footage.

In Adobe Audition, you can also now record new audio directly into an audio file easily without having to cut it in manually.

Premiere Pro and After Effects are now fully prepped for remote collaboration with Creative Cloud Libraries for sharing assets as well as Team Projects for cross-team working.

Writing by Dan Grabham.