(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're working from home in an official capacity or you're sinking time into a wacky quarantine project, Adobe's array of apps are essential - and the Creative Cloud subscription just got a lot more affordable in the Black Friday sales bonanza.

If you take the time to set yourself up with a plan on Adobe's website before November 27 you can save on your monthly access to Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, InDesign and Premiere Pro. If you're in the US, the company is offering a considerable price cut, taking the monthly cost down to $40 from $53. If you're a student or teacher, the plans are even more affordable, reduced to $16 per month for a limited time.

• View the Adobe Creative Cloud Black Friday deal (US)

It's not just lone wolves that can get in on the action, either, with Adobe's All Apps plan for team use available for $59.99 (from $79.99), and single-app use reduced to $24.99 (from $33.99).

If you're in the UK and need to set up a plan through Adobe UK, a similar saving is also available. Instead, though, Creative Cloud will be available for £39.95 (from £49.94), but All Apps and Single App plans have remained at the same rate.

Don't forget, though, it's not all about the Creative Cloud plan. Adobe also has Photoshop Elements 2021 in the Black Friday sale, which acts as a buy-it-outright app, rather than your access being dependent on your continued subscription.

Writing by Conor Allison.