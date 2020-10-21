Adobe launches Illustrator for iPad, plus you can now collaborate on Creative Cloud docs

(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has announced a slew of upgrades to its Creative Cloud software suite including the ability for creatives to collaborate on documents - you'll be able to send others links to Photoshop, Fresco, and Illustrator cloud documents for feedback, while different versions will also be able to be created.

Photoshop and Illustrator also now have in-app livestreaming so you can work alongside others.

The updates have come during Adobe's annual Adobe Max conference which is currently taking place. But instead of taking over a huge space in LA it is, of course, online this year. So 2020.

Having previously previewed it, Illustrator for iPad is now available, optimised for Apple Pencil.

Following on from the launch of Photoshop for iPad last year, the move is a big step for tearing Adobe's advanced apps away from the traditional PC environment - though the moves also bode well for the incoming Macs based on Apple Silicon which will share the underlying architecture with devices like the iPad Pro. As well as being part of Creative Cloud, you can also subscribe to it for $9.99/£9.99 a month.

Adobe's standalone drawing and painting app Fresco was available for iPad and Windows (Surface) but it has now come to the iPhone. It's redesigned for the smaller screen, but we think it would make more sense if the iPhone supported Apple Pencil, which of course it doesn't currently. It's available as a free download or you can get it as part of a bundle with Photoshop for iPad at $9.99/£9.99 a month.

Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier Pro, and After Effects have all also been given a slew of updates with more AI-enhanced features using Adobe's Sensei AI engine.

Chief among the new enhancements is a sky replacement feature for Photoshop (very cool when you see it in action) as well as an Object Aware version of Refine Edge. Sensei is also used in Premiere Pro to automatically transcribe speech for subtitles. Illustrator also has a Recolour Artwork feature so you can completely change the theme of a piece of work in a single click.

Adobe also launched a preview version of its content attribution tool as part of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI)’s it first talked about at last year's Adobe Max.

Writing by Dan Grabham.