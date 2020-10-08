Adobe details new features in Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Adobe has announced a slew of new features in the new Photoshop Elements 2021 and Premiere Elements 2021 apps.

Adjust Face Tilt ensures that everyone in your photo is looking in the right direction by automatically adjusting the position of a person’s face.

In Premiere Elements, you can now select a specific object -or area - of your video and easily apply an effect that tracks throughout the video. GPU acceleration has now been improved, too, while there are extra music tracks.

You can now add motion to static images in Photoshop Elements with a feature called Moving Photos - it's a bit like the live photos function you get on many phones. The feature uses Adobe's AI engine, Adobe Sensei, to create the images which you can then output as a GIF.

There are also five new Guided Edits, bringing the total to 83 Guided Edits across both apps.

Duotones – apply custom effects to your photos for a beautiful two-color effect.

Perfect Landscapes – Powered by Adobe Sensei, you can easily replace skies, remove haze, and erase unwanted objects to create outdoor scenes.

Move, Scale, and Duplicate Objects – easy select of an object so you can change its position, size, and more.

Double Exposure – This Premiere Elements editing effect continues to grow in popularity so you can play a video within a photo and get the best of both worlds.Premiere Elements

Animated Matte Overlays – apply different shapes and animation styles to full videos in Premiere Elements, and select scenes or transitions to create animated matte overlays.

