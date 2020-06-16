Adobe adds a slew of new features to Creative Cloud

Adobe has added a bunch of new enhancements to Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

Increased AI within the app (using Adobe's own Sensei engine) has long been a mantra, but the tools using it are increasingly useful time-savers.

An enhanced Select Subject feature - that we saw demonstrated at Adobe's Max developer conference last November - now takes the pain out of selecting a person or animal with hair. No longer do you need to do a bunch of manual corrections as the software can more intelligently identify what needs to be done.

Adobe Camera Raw has been improved, too, making it easier to perform quick adjustments.

In Lightroom, versions are now coming to both desktop and mobile so you can create different iterations of your work without having to duplicate the file. There's also a new tool for photographers to adjust hue.

Fonts have also got a lot more intelligent - instead of just telling you that the typefaces used aren't present, Creative Cloud will now fetch the fonts required.

In Premiere Pro, video editors can now use assets from Adobe Stock. A new Scene Edit detection feature is also on the way to Premiere Pro that can automatically add cuts where required. Premiere Pro's brilliant Auto Reframe feature - that re-frames video to focus on the subject in action footage - is also coming to Premiere Rush as part of an effects panel in the future and will be available as a beta soon.

Illustrator has now joined Photoshop in being able to work with cloud-based documents - you'll be able to share with others or access them in the forthcoming Illustrator for iPad really easily. You'll also be able to share documents for review in InDesign, too.

Adobe recently also announced that its Photoshop Camera app is now available to download on iOS and Android.