30 years is a long time in tech. Even with updates, any app that's still in use some 30 years after it first made it debut is doing impressive work. Well, now's the turn of that venerable editing suite, Adobe's Photoshop.

For 30 years now it's been fuelling editing jobs, enabling people airbrush, splice and alter images to their hearts' content. If its influence isn't obvious enough to you, consider the sheer fact that 'to Photoshop' is effectively a verb in the common parlance now.

It's been elevated to the point of ubiquity, and although there are other apps that people can use, including much cheaper options, Photoshop still feels like one of those essential apps.

We've been being amazed by Photoshop creations for many of those 30 years, whether in the form of celebrities meeting their younger selves or marvelling at some of the worst movie poster editing jobs ever.

To celebrate the anniversary, we've gathered together some of the great features we've written down the years for your browsing pleasure, complete with a brilliant example for you to goggle at.

