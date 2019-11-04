Adobe now enables you to auto-fill the rough edges of your panorama shots

If you often take panoramas on your phone, you’ll know very well the jagged white edges around your imperfectly taken pics. But now Adobe has introduced a new tool in its Lightroom photo editor that takes the pain away.

Called Panorama Fill Edges, the new tool is powered by the same Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) behind the much-acclaimed Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop and Photoshop Elements. The new tool sits alongside the existing Boundary Warp and Auto Crop tools on the Panorama Merge dialogue in Lightroom.

The feature is also coming to the desktop-only Lightroom Classic as well as the standard Lightroom app for desktop and mobile.

One of the most notable aspects of Adobe’s Creative Suite enhancements over the last few years has been to automate previously laborious processes, powered by AI.

Adobe recently announced an auto-select tool as well as one-click background removal for Photoshop. At its Adobe Max conference in Los Angeles it also introduced auto-reframing – primarily for social video at different aspect ratios - in Premiere Pro as well as the ability to find similar images to incorporate them in documents. You’ll no longer have to go and hunt for images if you need to swap something out.

Earlier at Adobe Max, the software giant introduced Photoshop Camera - an app to bring pro edits to your social pics - as well as officially launching Photoshop for iPad and previewing Illustrator for iPad as well.