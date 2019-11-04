It was expected that the full version of Photoshop for iPad would be formally unveiled during the Adobe Max opening keynote later today, and available on the App Store from this Thursday.

However, it has actually already appeared for download and you can snag it now, if you have a supported iPad.

While it doesn't yet come up in App Store search results, Adobe Photoshop for iPad can be found here. It is a free download and will work unabridged for 30 days. You will need an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription to continue afterwards, though.

A Creative Cloud photography plan, that includes access to Photoshop and Lightroom, costs £9.98 / $9.99 per month. It also covers use of those apps on Mac and Windows.

Apple iPad devices that support the full Photoshop experience are as follows:

iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and Cellular)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) and 2nd generation

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad 5th Generation

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

You can also use both generations of the Apple Pencil with the app.

Unlike former light versions of Photoshop that have been available for iOS, the new edition can be used to edit PSD files, with layer support, selection tools, gradients and more. Other features will be added in time, including masks, smart selections and other features that are also coming to the desktop version.