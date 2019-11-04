Adobe's new Photoshop Camera app applies pro photo edits to your social pics

Adobe has kicked off its Adobe Max conference where it reveals all the tech it has in store for its army of apps over the coming year.

New apps include Photoshop Camera, which brings Photoshop smarts to images you take to share to social - indeed, you can capture images within the app. It uses the same Adobe Sensei AI engine to perform the edits as Adobe’s more advanced apps and will sit alongside Photoshop Express as a freely available app.

The app is available as a preview for iOS and Android now - you can sign up for access.

As we reported earlier when it was spotted in the iOS App Store, Adobe has offiically now launched its full-fat Photoshop on the iPad a year after it was first previewed. \you’ll need to have a Creative Cloud subscription to use it, but you can use it free for 30 days.

As well as an all-new touch interface (with Apple Pencil very much in mind as well, of course) the app enables Photoshop users to edit their PSD files on the move with full layer support without having to resort to their Mac or PC. And, of course, they can be editing the document on one machine and then move seamlessly to the iPad.

Adobe says that novice users are in mind as well, but we think it’s likely that the app will be a bonus for those well versed in the Photoshop ecosystem.

Adobe also previewed Adobe Illustrator for iPad as well. Again there’s a completely new touch interface and we’re not expecting a year’s gestation for this app unlike Photoshop for iPad. It will be a 2020 release, however.

Adding iOS apps for key Creative Cloud apps makes a lot of sense. With Apple increasingly focusing on apps created with an iOS-first mentality (especially thanks to its Catalyst tech for iOS apps brought to the Mac) and the continued possibility of ARM-based Apple A-Series chips powering future Macs, it’s almost a no brainer option for Adobe to offer.

Elsewhere, Adobe has also announced its painting and drawing app Fresco for Microsoft Surface. We previewed this app previously on Pocket-lint when it launched for the iPad and found it was a great way to get started with creating your own imagery – it combines raster and vector images alongside live brushes. The software is coming to the new Surface Pro X and Wacom Mobile Studio devices first.

Among other updates, Adobe has also unveiled a redesign for its Creative Cloud desktop app, which now enables you to search across all your Creative Cloud assets and files. There are also updates for other Creative Cloud apps including Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

Adobe also launched a new 'coming soon' feature for Photoshop, which enables you to select the most prominent subject in an image with a single click. A new Object Selection tool will enable Photoshop users to select individual objects and combine/deselect as they please. Check out this in action here: