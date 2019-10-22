Adobe's new Alexa skill helps you get out of a creative rut

Adobe has launched an Amazon Alexa skill that helps you get out of situations where inspiration is somewhat lacking.

We've all been there; after a big lunch, on a cold morning, when your friends are down the pub. You'd rather do anything but the job in hand and it inevitably leads to procrastination and time-wasting rather than just getting on and getting 'the thing' done.

The Alexa skill is called the Adobe Inspiration Engine and works on any Alexa-enabled device.

A Quick Spark mode is designed so you can get a rapid-fire jolt of inspiration with inspirational quotes and one-sentence meditation to give your mind a break. But if you want to give things a more thorough work-through, you can use one of the creative excercises to get things flowing again.

These exercises are intended to inspire you to unstick your brain from its rut and have been designed by other creatives who have been through similar experiences.

If you're using the skill on an Echo Show or Fire Stick, you can also take advantage of another feature, too - getting inspirational imagery from Adobe's Behance online showcase.

And, if you're still stuck, there's even a quiz you can have a go at. You can try out the Amazon Alexa skill right now on any Echo or Fire TV device providing it supports Alexa.

