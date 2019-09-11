We love the work of skilled Photoshoppers, reimagining photos or breathing new life into classic artworks.

We've discovered a brilliant Photoshop competition at Design Crowd where some talented individuals have blended together modern cartoons and classic Renaissance artwork.

Betty Boop leading the people

tysambouille/Design Crowd

In a much darker edit, Betty Boop and Yosemite Sam are added in place of Lady Liberty leading the people during the French revolution of 1830.

We'd imagine Boop's creator Max Fleischer never envisioned her clambering over the bodies of France's enemies.

Go-go-Gadgeto Van Gogh!

Boeschinator/Design Crowd

The late, great Van Gogh crafted a number of instantly recognisable and well-known paintings over the years.

The one this was based on was a Portrait of Dr Gachet and is both highly thought of and much discussed. Now, it instead includes a view of Inspector Gadget, undercover and posing for a portrait.

The Kiss

sternindernacht/Design Crowd

The Kiss was a masterpiece crafted by Gustav Klimt during his so-called "Golden Period" - it showed a couple kissing, their bodies entwined and wrapped in golden robes.

The Photoshopped features Disney's Aerial, Sebastian and Flounder. Everyone is happy at the young love.

The creation of Bugs

mikemuggles/Design Crowd

We're not sure if this one is blasphemy, but we hope both God and the master Michelangelo would see the humour of this one.

This Photoshopper has transformed The Creation of Adam into something very different, with God seemingly offering Bugs Bunny a carrot or two.

The death of Wile E. Coyote

raydar4567/Design Crowd

This might be one of the darkest Photoshoppings on our list. The original image depicts the murder of the French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat.

Now we see Wile E. Coyote in the bathtub where he died. Sinister? Yes. Clever and interesting? Very much so.

Mona Lisa the princess

richardroy/Design Crowd

We've seen Mona Lisa in some of the other galleries we've created based on the other competitions on Design Crowd.

She's been reimagined as both a cat and a monkey, but looks even more impressive as a Disney princess captured on canvas.

The Flirt

chanmart/Design Crowd

The Flirt was an original painting by Eugene de Blaas. In the original painting, a man appears to be making moves on a lady who's relaxing on a bench.

The Photoshopped image makes it seem like he's merely admiring Snow White's bird.

The Last Supper

AstorAnt/Design Crowd

A hilarious and simple edit to the image of The Last Supper sees Homer Simpson sitting awkwardly next to Jesus Christ.

Perhaps he's wondering who betrayed the Lord's son.

Bender and the card players

castiza/Design Crowd

French artist Paul Cézanne painted a few images of men playing cards.

This is certainly our favourite though. Futurama's Bender is always happy to help chumps lose their money.

Aladdin's Guitarist

JeremyC/Design Crowd

The Old Guitarist by Pablo Picasso, was originally painted in 1903 during a period when the artist was feeling heartbreak from the loss of a close friend to suicide. He painted this image as a nod to the downtrodden, poor, ill and less fortunate.

A few decades later, JeremyC reimagined this iconic artwork with the Genie from Disney's Aladdin. He probably looks this down because he can't grant wishes for himself.

The Card Players

clauder13/Design Crowd

In around 1894, French artist Paul Cézanne painted a post-impressionist style oil painting "The Card Players". That painting is thought to be worth as much as $300 million.

What if he'd painted it with Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd instead? Would it be worth more?

Cartoon dogs playing poker

Bufort/Design Crowd

The classic dogs playing poker have been brilliantly enhanced with the addition of Family Guy's Brian Griffin.

He doesn't look too happy about it though. Maybe the conversation isn't scintillating enough?

American Gothic

JeremyC/Design Crowd

One of the most famous oil paintings of the American modern age has now been transformed with the addition of two of the most well-known cartoon characters.

We love the attention to detail in this one, there are even some additional characters in the windows in the house in the background too. Probably part of the mystery Scooby and Shaggy are meant to be investigating.

The Birth of Venus

kaiser77/Design Crowd

Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" dates all the way back to 1484 and is said to show the goddess Venus arriving at the shore after her birth. A magnificent image that's striking and classically styled.

Now it's been updated with a rather smug Squidward Tentacles it's certainly very different.

Rugrats with wings

Cassi Frasure/Design Crowd

Remember the Rugrags? Phil and Lil, the fun-loving little ones. Imagine them now as little cherubs.

A very different vision from Raphael Putti's Cherubs From the Sistine Madonna.

A Portrait of Rick Castiglione

imdannyhill/Design Crowd

This classic painting by Raphael originally showed Baldassare Castiglione, the count of Casatico, who was also an Italian courtier, diplomat, soldier and a prominent author.

Rick Sanchez, on the other hand, is a drunk, wild-eyed scientist with bonkers ideas and an even crazier life. He does look much more important and interesting in fine robes and garments though.

The Ladies in waiting

crazydelicious/Design Crowd

"Las Meninas" (also known as The Ladies in waiting) was painted in 1656 during the Spanish Golden Age - a period when arts and literature were flourishing.

This particular painting is said to be one of the most important paintings of Western art history and also one of the most analysed images of all time. It's a complex and enigmatic painting that is intriguing, especially to historians. The addition of Cinderella is also clever as it would only serve to get people talking more.

The Conestabile Madonna and Eeyore

hannah85/Design Crowd

The original painting of The Conestabile Madonna is a small but iconic and instantly recognisable painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael.

The addition of A. A. Milne's Eeyore makes for an amusing update to the classic image. We approve of the effort this Photoshopper went to - adding in textures to make Eeyore fit with the original work. Now Madonna looks like she's nursing a small donkey while reading a book.

Flintstones on the road

d4rw1n87/Design Crowd

What if everyone's favourite stone-age cartoon characters lived in a more modern era.

Taking a trip down the road in their archaic foot-powered car, they are seemingly snapped in a drive-by portrait captured on canvas. This one had us tickled.

Flying through a Starry Night

argosaries/Design Crowd

Vincent van Gogh's work is a solid favourite for editing in these Photoshop competitions.

This one is a really simple and yet brilliant combination, with the sight of Peter Pan and company flying through The Starry Night. It's actually convincing considering the whimsical magical theme of small children taking flight.

Young princess with a bouquet of birds

aards2/Francois Boucher

The original painting from 1760 by Francois Boucher originated in France and showed a young lady with a number of roses.

Now it has been reimagined with a Snow White vibe complete with cute birds in place of the roses.

Tarzan as John the Baptist (Louvre)

SaBotagEBR/Leonardo da Vinci

Gian Giacomo Caprotti da Oreno, better known as Salaì, was one of Leonardo da Vinci's pupils and personal friends.

He was painted, as seen here, posing with a smile similar to Mona Lisa. Later the image was reimagined by a Photoshop artist with the likeness of Disney's Tarzan.

'La Charite' featuring Calvin & Hobbes

Worth1000 User/William-Adolphe Bouguereau

William-Adolphe Bouguereau painted the orignal image of La Charite in 1878 showing a young woman nursing mulitple children. This image went on to be one of the most expensive Bouguereau images ever sold when it fecthed $3.6 million at auction.

We bet Bouguereau never imagined Calvin & Hobbes would make an appearance on his art in future.

Portrait of a woman and a beast

miu4ppl3/Raphael

Sometime around 1506, Italian painter Raphael crafted an image of a woman sitting with a Unicorn. a creature that was seen as a symbol of chastity in medieval romance. It was interesting later painted over by another artist with a Catherine wheel and a cloak.

This was then reimagined with Belle and the Beast in the Design Crowd competition.

Jessica Rabbit as Mona Lisa

camee/Leonardo da Vinci

We bet you've never seen Mona Lisa in such a sassy light.

This re-imagining of the classic painting sees Lisa del Giocondo replaced by Jessica Rabbit.

The Rock of Doom featuring Betty Boop

MsgtBob/EDWARD COLEY BURNE-JONES

The original painting "The Rock of Doom" showed Perseus discovering Andromeda chained to a rock where she is set to be sacrificed to a sea serpent due to the wrath of Poseidon.

Here Betty Boop is seen in her place, Embarrassed by her predicament and hoping to be freed.

The Flintstones Gothic

frank1956

American Gothic is once again seen reimagined with another cartoon couple. This time Wilma and Fred Flintstone are seen in the place of the original pair.

Wacky Racers out of place

froggyspin/Quentin Matsys

The original work from 1514 by Quentin Matsys showed a depiction of "The Moneylender and His Wife" now with a little editing it shows Dastardly and Muttley from Hanna-Barbera's Wacky Races TV show.

Popeye visits Christ

Levan Amashukeli/Hieronymous Bosch

The original image used for this Photoshopping dates back to 1515 and is a work by Hieronymous Bosch which shows a group of weird and wonderful-looking people gathered around while Jesus Christ is seen carrying his crucifixion cross in the middle of them.

Popeye might seem like an odd addition but it's actually a good fit for the caricature-like images that Bosch created.

Mario with the head of Bowser

Astridala/Caravaggio

In 1610, Italian painter Caravaggio crafted an oil painting depicting David sadly holding the severed head of the slain Goliath. David didn't look too happy about it.

When Astridala reimagined the view but with Mario taking David's shoes they chose to make the Italian plumber a lot happier with his efforts. A headless bowser being the ultimate prize.

Portrait by the window

HermesConrad

Rembrandt is well-known for creating self-portraits. He crafted 80 different self-portraits over the years and one known as Self-portrait etching at a window was the inspiration for this edit.

Now in place of the Dutch artist, we see Eric Cartman from Southpark. Not the sort of character we'd expect to see inking a portrait but it certainly makes for a nifty re-imagining.