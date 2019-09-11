20 amusing images of cartoon characters in Photoshopped into Renaissance paintings

We love the work of skilled Photoshoppers, reimagining photos or breathing new life into classic artworks.

We've discovered a brilliant Photoshop competition at Design Crowd where some talented individuals have blended together modern cartoons and classic Renaissance artwork.

The Old Guitarist by Pablo Picasso, was originally painted in 1903 during a period when the artist was feeling heartbreak from the loss of a close friend to suicide. He painted this image as a nod to the downtrodden, poor, ill and less fortunate.

A few decades later, JeremyC reimagined this iconic artwork with the Genie from Disney's Aladdin. He probably looks this down because he can't grant wishes for himself.

In around 1894, French artist Paul Cézanne painted a post-impressionist style oil painting "The Card Players". That painting is thought to be worth as much as $300 million.

What if he'd painted it with Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd instead? Would it be worth more?

The classic dogs playing poker has been brilliantly enhanced with the addition of Family Guy's Brian Griffin. He doesn't look too happy about it though. Maybe the conversation isn't scintillating enough?

One of the most famous oil paintings of the American modern age has now been transformed with the addition of two of the most well-known cartoon characters.

We love the attention to detail in this one, there are even some additional characters in the windows in the house in the background too. Probably part of the mystery Scooby and Shaggy are meant to be investigating.

Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" dates all the way back to 1484 and is said to show the goddess Venus arriving at the shore after her birth. A magnificent image that's striking and classically styled.

Now it's been updated with a rather smug Squidward Tentacles it's certainly very different.

Remember the Rugrags? Phil and Lil, the fun-loving little ones. Imagine them now as little cherubs.

A very different vision from Raphael Putti's Cherubs From the Sistine Madonna.

This classic painting by Raphael originally showed Baldassare Castiglione, the count of Casatico, who was also an Italian courtier, diplomat, soldier and a prominent author. Rick Sanchez, on the other hand, is a drunk, wild-eyed scientist with bonkers ideas and an even crazier life. He does look much more important and interesting in fine robes and garments though.

"Las Meninas" (also known as The Ladies in waiting) was painted in 1656 during the Spanish Golden Age - a period when arts and literature were flourishing. This particular painting is said to be one of the most important paintings of Western art history and also one of the most analysed images of all time. It's a complex and enigmatic painting that is also intriguing, especially to historians. The addition of Cinderella is also clever as it would only serve to get people talking more.

The original painting of The Conestabile Madonna is a small but iconic and instantly recognisable painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael. The addition of A. A. Milne's Eeyore makes for an amusing update to the classic image. We approve of the effort this Photoshopper went to - adding in textures to make Eeyore fit with the original work. Now Madonna looks like she's nursing a small donkey while reading a book.

What if everyone's favourite stone-age cartoon characters lived in a more modern era. Taking a trip down the road in their archaic foot-powered car, they are seemingly snapped in a drive-by portrait captured on canvas. This one had us tickled.

Vincent van Gogh's work is a solid favourite for editing in these Photoshop competitions. This one is a really simple and yet brilliant combination, with the sight of Peter Pan and company flying through The Starry Night. It's actually convincing considering the whimsical magical theme of small children taking flight.

In a much darker edit, Betty Boop and Yosemite Sam are added in place of Lady Liberty leading the people during the French revolution of 1830. We'd imagine Boop's creator Max Fleischer never envisioned her clambering over the bodies of France's enemies.

The late, great Van Gogh crafted a number of instantly recognisable and well-known paintings over the years. The one this was based on was a Portrait of Dr Gachet and is both highly thought of and much discussed. Now, it instead includes a view of Inspector Gadget, undercover and posing for a portrait.

The Kiss was a masterpiece crafted by Gustav Klimt during his so-called "Golden Period" - it showed a couple kissing, their bodies entwined and wrapped in golden robes. The Photoshopped features Disney's Aerial, Sebastian and Flounder. Everyone is happy at the young love.

We're not sure if this one is blasphemy, but we hope both God and the master Michelangelo would see the humour of this one. This Photoshopper has transformed The Creation of Adam into something very different, with God seemingly offering Bugs Bunny a carrot or two.

This might be one of the darkest Photoshoppings on our list. The original image depicts the murder of the French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat. Now we see Wile E. Coyote in the bathtub where he died. Sinister? Yes. Clever and interesting? Very much so.

We've seen Mona Lisa in some of the other galleries we've created based on the other competitions on Design Crowd. She's been reimagined as both a cat and a monkey, but looks even more impressive as a Disney princess captured on canvas.

The Flirt was an original painting by Eugene de Blaas. In the original painting, a man appears to be making moves on a lady who's relaxing on a bench. The Photoshopped image makes it seem like he's merely admiring Snow White's bird.

A hilarious and simple edit to the image of The Last Supper sees Homer Simpson sitting awkwardly next to Jesus Christ. Perhaps he's wondering who betrayed the Lord's son.

French artist Paul Cézanne painted a few images of men playing cards. This is certainly our favourite though. Futurama's Bender is always happy to help chumps lose their money.

