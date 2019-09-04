What would the world look like if animals were in high society or were captured on canvas like people of old?

This regular Photoshop competition from Design Crowd challenges artists to create visions of what it might look like by blending creatures into Renaissance paintings.

The results are amusing, beautiful and amusing too. Have a look at this gallery to relish their brilliant efforts.

The original painting used for this Photoshopping featured William Parker, 13th Baron Morley who was best known for helping to discover the Gunpowder Plot. He was famously one of the men who searched the basement of Parliament and found the gunpowder the plotters had stashed below.

Now he has been amusingly reimagined as a relaxed and cheerful looking orangutan who is perhaps pleased with his deeds and glad to be of service to the establishment.

We enjoyed this entry to the fourth Renaissance Photoshop competition. A lion is seen here peacefully peeling potatoes when it accidentally gets a nick and bleeds all over the place. Even lions can feel pain.

It's unsurprising to see Mona Lisa on this list. Is there another more iconic painting? We like this vision of what the classic image might look like if there was a monkey as the subject instead of a lady. Mona Lisa has also been used in other hilarious Photoshoppings elsewhere and we hope to see more in future.

There are many different classic paintings of the Virgin Mary adoring Jesus Christ. This Photoshopping was based on one such image, said to date back to 1500 and was crafted by Pinturicchio. Now it's reimagined with Grumpy Cat adoring and equally grumpy kitten.

This image was the winner of the 16th Animal Renaissance competition. It's an interesting vision of an ape replacing Albrecht Dürer's mother in one of the first paintings crafted by the famous artist in 1490.

This adaptation shows an update to Gerard van Honthorst's work from somewhere around 1620. It is thought to show Jesus Christ as a child, providing light for his carpenter father to work by in the late evening. In the background, the other characters can be seen with the wings of an angel. It's also suggested that the painting is an interpretation of the words that Christ was the light of the world.

Now it looks like it could be a vision of what the painting might look like in an alternative universe where the Apes ruled the planet.

This Photoshopping is a lot of fun, we hope it doesn't anger the Greek Gods though. Though, we're sure the subject of the painting would find it funny anyway as it was meant to show Bacchus, also known as Dionysus, the God of wine, fertility, inebriation and more.

Now it features a fun-loving monkey, enjoying a life that includes wine, fine fruits and a relaxed dress sense.

People love Pugs, they're cute, amusing, dough-faced marvels. Imagine though, a world where they were regal and part of the King's court. This image shows an adaptation of the original oil painting "Portrait of Diego de Villamayor" by Juan Pantoja de la Cruz from around 1604.

One of the slightly more morbid paintings from history depicts the murder of the French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat. He was originally murdered by a woman by the name of Charlotte Corday. Now it looks like cats are far more dangerous and cannot be trusted, especially if you're taking a bath. They do hate water after all.

This Photoshopping features another painting from Revolutionary France, thought to be from 1795 and shows Jacobus Blauw, the Minister Plenipotentiary signing some important documents. Now the portrait instead shows off a clever dog putting his paw to paper. He looks awfully pleased with himself too, so we assume it's a document the French people would have been pleased with.

This is a fantastic adaptation of the classic Vincent van Gogh painting "Le Fumeur". This Photoshopped version not only includes a monkey instead of a man, but it's also enhanced with convincing colours and is quite possibly one of our favourites. Though someone should tell the monkey that smoking is bad for you.

This long-faced chap looks like he's seen some things and knows how to have a good time. A wild-eyed horse with a royal bloodline and a fancy for expensive cigars. The original painting was of Henry Frederick, the Prince of Wales but the newly edited image is much better in our opinion.

This Photoshopper has taken Nicolas de Largillierre's classic oil painting "Portrait of a Boy in Fancy Dress" and reimagined it to seemingly show what life might be like if cats and dogs were friends. Both the new characters are apparently staring happily at the bird and the cat has a wonderful sense of dress.

Another appearance of Mona List on our list thanks to the entrants of the 14th Animal Renaissance competition. Although her smile might not be as mesmerising as the original, there's a lot to be said for the mischievous face on this pussy cat.

"Young Man Playing a Theorbo" was originally lovingly painted by Jan Gerrit van Bronchorst somewhere around 1642. It showed a young man cheekily looking at the viewer while strumming his instrument. The tweaked image is actually fairly faithful to the original, considering the glare on the baboon's face.

Some of these Photoshoppings enhance the original images and make them so much more enjoyable. Like this adaptation of Perrault Leon Jean Bazile's painting "La Fille Du Bucheron" (The woodcutter girl). The young girl has been wonderfully replaced with a happy looking racoon with a cheeky glint in its eye. Wonderful.

There's an impressive level of attention to detail with some of these tweaked images. It's sometimes hard to tell it isn't the genuine thing. That may be one of the old-time masters of the canvas didn't just paint an animal doing human things. Dogs playing poker, was a real image after all.

We love this one. It looks like this cat has taken full advantage of his or her regal status and has now lapsed into a food coma after being bought endless supplies of fish, milk and treats. Is that the face of contentment?

We love this vision of a world where goats can also be goldsmiths. This well-dressed chap can be seen hanging casually out of a window showing off his lovingly crafted ring. The tweaks to this painting are faithful to the original - "Portrait of a Goldsmith" from 1617 but adds some subtle colour changes that make it stand out.

Swans are already fairly magnificent and majestic, but pop one in a fancy dress and paint it on canvas and you have something even more impressive to admire. Just don't get too close or you might get snapped.

The classic painting Girl with a Pearl Earring is certainly much more hilarious with the addition of the camel. We find it particularly great because the Photoshop artist has gone to the trouble of still including the pearl earring in the updated version of the painting. Would the original artist, Johannes Vermeer, approve of the changes or think his art had been ruined? We'll never know.

Originally picturing a Boy with a Basket, this Photoshopper has reimagined the painting pitting two arch-enemies as friends. A happy fox can be seen now, relaxing with his paw on a hen, surrounded by a bounty of eggs.

This Photoshopping master has taken an already brilliant work of art and reimagined it as showing a world where animals are the royalty and the human beings are forced to look on from the sidelines.

This one is actually likely one of the newest paintings on our list, the original being crafted in 1901. We love the attention to detail here like the way the fox knight's helmet has been adjusted to include room for his ears.

This detailed and cleverly updated version of an Albrecht Dürer painting seemingly shows another scene from Planet of the Apes or at least a world inhabited by the monkeys. The original painting showed Christ among the Doctors and elements of that original painting have been blended into the new - like the hair and beards of the doctors. Quite an attention to detail with this one.

Nothing screams fancy more than a velvet jacket, a classical wig and an oil-painted portrait. This frog is clearly from a high-society background and has had a wonderful life.

