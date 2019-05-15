Adobe has been working on a full-fledged version of Photoshop CC for iPad. And although it's still not ready for prime time, you can test it.

The iPad app is expected to release sometime this year, and in preparation of that launch, Adobe has begun accepting applications for beta testers. According to 9to5Mac, a limited number of Creative Cloud subscribers recently noticed emails from the company, inviting them to sign up for the beta test. The invite included a link to this Google Forms signup page.

In other words, Adobe is finally making some noticeable moves toward bringing a full, desktop-class version of Photoshop to iOS. It's something people have been clamoring for nearly a decade. The iPad, after all, launched in 2010. And while Adobe has offered various mobile apps over the years, including Express and Sketch, they only bring some Photoshop features to iOS users.

They're extremely limited in functionality and aren't even close to offering a full Photoshop experience. Photoshop CC for the iPad will be much more powerful, with Adobe is aiming to bring “real Photoshop” to the iPad, along with features like layers, masks, and selections. You will also be able to sync changes across the desktop and the iPad so that you can work across devices.

If you’re a Creative Cloud subscriber and want to test the app for yourself now, you can sign up through the Google Forms link here, but we have no idea how large the beta test is and whether Adobe is even accepting people anymore.

We've contacted Adobe for a comment.